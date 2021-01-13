Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $676.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $698.71 and a 200-day moving average of $745.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

