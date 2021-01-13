Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,244. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

