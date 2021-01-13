Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Equitable Group stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

