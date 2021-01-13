Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

WDFC stock opened at $284.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 103.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.