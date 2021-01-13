Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.09.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.55 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

