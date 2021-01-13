Eterbase Coin One Day Volume Reaches $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

