Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $207.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

