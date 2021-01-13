EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,216.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. EUNO has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $6,216.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00588325 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,090,040,227 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

