EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EUSP stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. EuroSite Power has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.