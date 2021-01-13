EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EUSP stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. EuroSite Power has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

