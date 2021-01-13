Evercore ISI Downgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Underperform

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

ADP stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. 1,625,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

