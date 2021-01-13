Everex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00376492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.24 or 0.04234706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.