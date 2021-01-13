EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $714,012.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

