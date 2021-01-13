Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 5.4%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 815,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 796,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. ValuEngine cut Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.75.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

