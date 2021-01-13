EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,221. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. BidaskClub raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

