EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 43,037 Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,037 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.30% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of DIV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.02.

