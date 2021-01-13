EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 2,046 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,461. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

