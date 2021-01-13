EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 60.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $87,000.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. Research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

TNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

