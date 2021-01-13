Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.20.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.65. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $152.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

