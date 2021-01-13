Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.43

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.43 and last traded at $147.74, with a volume of 141839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

