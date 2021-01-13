Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

EXEL stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,746 shares of company stock worth $4,934,601. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,036.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.