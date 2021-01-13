EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Shares of EXFO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Get EXFO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.