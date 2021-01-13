EXMO Coin (EXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,869.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $12,869.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.
EXMO Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
Buying and Selling EXMO Coin
EXMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
