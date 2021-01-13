Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.45.

STAY stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 6.4% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

