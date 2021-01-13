Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extended Stay America traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 15964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAY. BidaskClub raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.