Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $111.77. 13,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,314. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

