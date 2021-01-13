Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,577,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

