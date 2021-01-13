Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

