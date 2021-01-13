Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $251.09 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average is $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

