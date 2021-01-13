Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

FB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average is $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $716.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

