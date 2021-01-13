FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 5.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of FactSet Research Systems worth $47,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $330.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

