Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $555.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

FICO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.14.

FICO stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $492.28. 179,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock worth $2,588,651. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

