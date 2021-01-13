FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.08 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

