Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Update

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FBSS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.76. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.