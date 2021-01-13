FC Barcelona Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.78 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $10.41 or 0.00030022 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $16.78 million and $1.55 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars.

