Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNMA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

FNMA opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 2.49. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

