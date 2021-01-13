FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in December

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 15th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.