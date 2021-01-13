Filecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $183.14 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $945.71 million and approximately $183.14 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.21 or 0.00064601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063578 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000709 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,685.83 or 0.87363403 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

