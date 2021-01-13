Financial Contrast: NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoMagic and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist 0 1 1 0 2.50

Netlist has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Netlist’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99%

Volatility & Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Netlist $26.10 million 5.78 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -9.63

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Netlist.

Summary

Netlist beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

