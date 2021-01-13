FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0655 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $812,001.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039130 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,666,286 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.