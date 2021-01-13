First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $972,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.