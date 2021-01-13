First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 147.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $33,219,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,973. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

