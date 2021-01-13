First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $37.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 16,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,682. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

