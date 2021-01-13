First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 213,635 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $269,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. 131,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.