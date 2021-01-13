First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

