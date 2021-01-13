First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 15,168 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Pfizer by 47.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 618,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

