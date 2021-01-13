First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 457,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

