First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 250,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

