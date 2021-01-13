First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

