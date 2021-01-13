First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $391.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $397.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $35,504,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

