First Hawaiian Bank Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.99. 2,009,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

